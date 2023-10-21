Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 33.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Realty Income by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Realty Income by 8.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 5.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of O opened at $49.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.52.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

