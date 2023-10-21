Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Sells $113,400.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,351 shares in the company, valued at $884,211.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $155,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $166,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Shafique Virani sold 20,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $288,200.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ RXRX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.66% and a negative net margin of 520.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1,888.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,836 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 453.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Featured Articles

