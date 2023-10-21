REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives $32.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.17.

RGNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 103.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in REGENXBIO during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $710.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. REGENXBIO has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $25.54.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 56.21% and a negative net margin of 282.72%. The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

