Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.39.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RLAY opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36,562.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,099,000 after acquiring an additional 432,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,359,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,066 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,210,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,862,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 5,998,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,342,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

