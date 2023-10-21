Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 487.1% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total value of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.15, for a total transaction of $2,841,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,613,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock valued at $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE:RS opened at $245.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.95. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $179.78 and a 1-year high of $295.98.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.22 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

