Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Given New $290.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $245.71 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1-year low of $179.78 and a 1-year high of $295.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by ($0.03). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 22.14 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,042 shares in the company, valued at $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.76, for a total value of $2,857,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,588,641.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Wayne Durham sold 6,503 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.42, for a total value of $1,791,056.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,958.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,503 shares of company stock worth $10,634,666. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,436,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,453,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,656,886,000 after purchasing an additional 815,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,640,000 after acquiring an additional 689,091 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,101,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

