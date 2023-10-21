Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. 162,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 212,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Reliq Health Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.82 million, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.51.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

