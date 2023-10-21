Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Truist Financial

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Repay from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Repay from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Repay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.04.

Repay Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.47 million, a PE ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44. Repay has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Repay had a negative net margin of 10.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $71.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repay will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Repay

In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Herman Hartheimer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,927. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $99,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $638,790. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Repay

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Repay by 1,458.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 5,714.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Repay by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

