RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Trading Up 3.2%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report) was up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. Approximately 21,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 31,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.08.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

