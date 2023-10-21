Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 34,804 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,804 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.38% of Synovus Financial worth $16,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $25.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.55%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 8,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $188,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,643,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,922,058.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 235,921 shares of company stock worth $5,045,263. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

