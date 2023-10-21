Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Penumbra worth $16,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,185,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,176 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $99,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Penumbra by 331.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after buying an additional 246,451 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 7,117.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 238,287 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,703,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Performance

Shares of PEN stock opened at $205.50 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a one year low of $144.76 and a one year high of $348.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $247.53 and its 200 day moving average is $284.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Penumbra from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.42.

Insider Transactions at Penumbra

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.82, for a total transaction of $142,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,134,151.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,096 shares of company stock worth $8,161,381 over the last three months. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

