Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.21% of Medpace worth $15,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Medpace by 42.4% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 18,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Medpace by 100.3% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the second quarter worth $2,293,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock valued at $93,178,274. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Trading Down 0.1 %

Medpace stock opened at $229.25 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.85.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.33.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

