Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,083 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.15% of Paylocity worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Paylocity by 88.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $189.27 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $160.00 and a twelve month high of $235.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $193.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.27. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.50.

In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $55,580.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,189 shares of company stock valued at $33,943,823 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

