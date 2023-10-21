Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $17,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.65. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.27 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

