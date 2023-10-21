Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 15,783 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,783 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $787,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $241.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $304.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.18.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

