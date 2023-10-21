Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 28,665 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,665 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ventas were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,157,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,158,000 after acquiring an additional 201,327 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,685,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,492,000 after purchasing an additional 167,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ventas by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,499,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,715,000 after purchasing an additional 907,148 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $185,774,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.17, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $53.15.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 947.42%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.