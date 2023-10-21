Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,885 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $14,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 50.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 14.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DT stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.01. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $55.87.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $332.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.89 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,053 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $661,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,268,639.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,905 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $223,128.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,010,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,946,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,893 shares of company stock worth $1,667,945. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

