Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 73,960 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,960 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Southern were worth $17,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $99,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Southern by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,983,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,352,000 after acquiring an additional 120,281 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Southern by 4.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Southern by 21.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 138,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Southern Stock Down 1.1 %

SO stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $348,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $348,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

