Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 903 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,413 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 903 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.36% of Haemonetics worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Haemonetics by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 7,532 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 14,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $88.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.13. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $95.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

