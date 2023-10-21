Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,683 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,683 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.19% of HF Sinclair worth $16,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth $52,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.54.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.9 %

DINO opened at $56.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.33. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

