Reviewing Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) and Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) and Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Zumiez and Aritzia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zumiez 0 2 0 0 2.00 Aritzia 0 2 1 0 2.33

Zumiez presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.82%. Aritzia has a consensus target price of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 155.49%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aritzia is more favorable than Zumiez.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

75.2% of Zumiez shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Zumiez shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Zumiez and Aritzia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zumiez -0.95% -2.18% -1.14% Aritzia N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zumiez and Aritzia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zumiez $958.38 million 0.35 $21.03 million ($0.45) -37.80 Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zumiez has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Summary

Aritzia beats Zumiez on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times. The company also operates zumiez.com, zumiez.ca, blue-tomato.com, and fasttimes.com.au e-commerce websites. Zumiez Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

About Aritzia

(Get Free Report)

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.