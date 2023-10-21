Reviewing Kodiak Gas Services (KGS) and Its Peers

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kodiak Gas Services to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kodiak Gas Services and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kodiak Gas Services alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Gas Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Kodiak Gas Services Competitors 309 2226 2939 117 2.51

Kodiak Gas Services presently has a consensus price target of $23.43, suggesting a potential upside of 36.13%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Kodiak Gas Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kodiak Gas Services is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Gas Services N/A N/A N/A Kodiak Gas Services Competitors 16.34% 9.97% 4.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.5% of Kodiak Gas Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.8% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kodiak Gas Services and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Gas Services $707.91 million $106.26 million N/A Kodiak Gas Services Competitors $8.89 billion $957.17 million 68.21

Kodiak Gas Services’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kodiak Gas Services.

Summary

Kodiak Gas Services peers beat Kodiak Gas Services on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings. The company was formerly known as Frontier TopCo, Inc. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Montgomery, Texas. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Frontier Topco Partnership, L.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Gas Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Gas Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.