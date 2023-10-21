Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) PT Lowered to $110.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RVTY. Raymond James assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Revvity in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Revvity from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $129.00.

Revvity Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. Revvity has a 12-month low of $100.99 and a 12-month high of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. Revvity had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

