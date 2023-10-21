RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires 161 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in General Electric by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GE opened at $106.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. General Electric has a one year low of $54.17 and a one year high of $117.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus upped their price objective on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

