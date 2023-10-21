RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,200 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 80,389.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,401,858,000 after acquiring an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after buying an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,222,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.03. The firm has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.