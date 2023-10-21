RFP Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Corteva by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 203,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 153,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $50.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

