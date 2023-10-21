RFP Financial Group LLC Buys 341 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 181.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $180.04 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $132.21 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.77 and its 200-day moving average is $210.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

