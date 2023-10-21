RFP Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $80,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.29 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $21.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0772 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.