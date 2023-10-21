RFP Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 730 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $117.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.62. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $116.98 and a 52 week high of $138.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

