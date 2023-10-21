RFP Financial Group LLC Has $107,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Susquehanna upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.54.

Shares of FDX opened at $240.60 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $149.64 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation, e-commerce, business services, and business solutions. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment offers transportation and delivery services.

