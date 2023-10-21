RFP Financial Group LLC Has $110,000 Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6,311.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 577 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter worth $213,049,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth $121,554,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 889.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $98,671,000 after buying an additional 511,143 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Stock Down 0.8 %

FSLR opened at $150.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.94. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.77 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $1,068,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of First Solar from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $226.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.63.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

