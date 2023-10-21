RFP Financial Group LLC Has $34,000 Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 2,272.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF opened at $95.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.36. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.78.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

