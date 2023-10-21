RFP Financial Group LLC Has $41,000 Stock Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000.

Insider Transactions at Symbotic

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $173,465.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,717.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,148,540 shares of company stock worth $514,038,308 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of SYM stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.08 and a beta of 1.79.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 57.19% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $311.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYM shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Symbotic from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Symbotic from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

About Symbotic

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

