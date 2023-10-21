RFP Financial Group LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 181.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newell Brands by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Newell Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.57.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is presently -37.84%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Featured Articles

