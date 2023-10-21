RFP Financial Group LLC Has $51,000 Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.77.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $22,509,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,698,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,841,585.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,150,831 shares of company stock worth $164,277,896 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $116.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $154.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.30.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 42.90%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.