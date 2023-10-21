RFP Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1,204.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 58.4% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 159,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 1,214,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,370 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.35. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.49 and a 1 year high of $118.79. The company has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.58.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

