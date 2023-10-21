RFP Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 973.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,725 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RIVN stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $36.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 200.97% and a negative return on equity of 38.91%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.89) EPS. Rivian Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 208.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

