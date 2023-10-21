RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $36,000 in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1,295.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE BAX opened at $32.69 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $58.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.18.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

