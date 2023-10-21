RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies Stock Performance
Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -537.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Bargain Alert: Crocs a Footwear Brand With Single Digit P/E Ratio
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/16 – 10/20
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.