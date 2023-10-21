RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $42,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 31,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 812,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,725,366.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 5,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $79,910.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 812,006 shares in the company, valued at $11,725,366.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of -537.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.04.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

