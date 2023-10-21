RFP Financial Group LLC Invests $59,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.74. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

