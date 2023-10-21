RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NEM stock opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08.

Insider Activity at Newmont

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,177.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,258,364.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

