RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

