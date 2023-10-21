RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,388 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 485.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $1,180,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,043.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DD opened at $72.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.98. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $78.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

