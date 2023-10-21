RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.4% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 6,372 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $576,666.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 3,992 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $362,074.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,197.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of OTIS opened at $77.53 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.35.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

