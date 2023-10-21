RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 414 The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 61.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,593,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth $100,508,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,638,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,700 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,367,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,853,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,662 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total value of $6,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $236,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,255.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $6,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,868,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,397 shares of company stock valued at $27,833,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $74.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $91.85. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.04.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

