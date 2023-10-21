RFP Financial Group LLC Takes $106,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 26,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 811,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,866,000 after purchasing an additional 91,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $72.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

