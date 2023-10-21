RFP Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EURN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,843,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 1,609.7% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,501,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 1,274.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,202,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $20,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,468 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Euronav in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,717,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronav by 197.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Euronav from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Euronav Trading Up 0.1 %

EURN opened at $17.80 on Friday. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Euronav had a net margin of 45.95% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $311.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.58%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.98%.

About Euronav

(Free Report)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Articles

