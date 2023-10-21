Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Richards Packaging Income Stock Performance

Richards Packaging Income has a 12-month low of C$25.52 and a 12-month high of C$34.10.

Get Richards Packaging Income alerts:

Richards Packaging Income (TSE:RPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.87 million for the quarter.

Richards Packaging Income Company Profile

Richards Packaging Income Fund (the Fund) is a Canada-based open-ended, limited purpose trust. The Fund invests in packaging distribution businesses throughout North America. The Fund’s subsidiary, Richards Packaging Inc and its subsidiaries (Richards Packaging), is principally engaged in the distribution of plastic and glass containers and associated closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.