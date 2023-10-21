Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,118 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Argus lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 6%.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

