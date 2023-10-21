RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 420,839 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12,611.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420,839 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.1% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $63,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $137.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.07.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

